(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Aidan McGlone plays football, and lacrosse for Bonny Eagle and he's a star in the classroom as well where he has never had a single B. Aidan is ranked 3rd in his class and he wants to make a run at the top spot, kind of.

"I do want to be number one, but I'll be fine with 3rd just because I don't want to give a speech at graduation because I am not very good at public speaking" joked Aidan.

Civil or mechanical engineering is what's in Aidan's future plans and according to football coach Kevin Cooper who nominated him for the Varsity Club, Aidan will succeed at whatever he ends up doing.

"He's the 21st century football player, great student, tough football player, considerate and caring of others off the field.. He's what we should all aspire to be" said Cooper.

