(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The Fifth Quarter returns on Friday, and this year, we're adding some expert opinions to the show.

Michael Hoffer from the Forecaster, Steve Craig from the Portland Press Herald and Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk from the Kennebec Journal are just a few of the panelists who will join Jessica Gagne on this year's show. They'll be giving expert analysis and commentary on games played around the state. We'll also have footage of all the action.

Another new thing this season: our panelists will answer your questions live on TV! Just go to the NEWS CENTER Maine Facebook page on Friday night at 11:15 and click on our Fifth Quarter Live Stream. Once there, you can add your question in the comment section for our team to answer.

From 📝 to 📺 These high school football experts are a few of the faces you’ll see on the #FifthQuarter this season. It’s a whole new show filled w/ analysis and commentary, and it starts this Friday at 11! #getready @foresports @dbonifantMTM @SteveCCraig #VarsityMaine pic.twitter.com/eJ4aQuiJA8 — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) August 27, 2018

The all new Fifth Quarter starts this Friday, Aug. 31, at 11 p.m.

© NEWS CENTER Maine