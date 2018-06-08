HAMPDEN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine's high school fall sports seasons are just a few days away and crews are busy putting the final touches on a new turf field in Hampden.

The field functions as the Broncos home turf for field hockey, soccer, football and softball.

Back in February, RSU 22 voters in Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort barely approved a proposal to fund the $850,000 turf renovations.

Hampden Academy's athletic director said it was not an easy road to get here.

"Once the surface was taken out, it started to generate a buzz," said Hampden Academy Athletic Director Fred Lower," and once the new surface started to be put down – there’s been a lot of excitement."

The first team to try out the new turf will be the girl's soccer team next Monday. Hampden Academy hosts the Northern Maine Field Hockey play day that following Saturday.

