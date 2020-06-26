MPA releases guidelines for high school sports

Maine Principal's Association says high school athletes can begin workouts with coaches on July 6, some conferences have already decided to wait until August.

The Maine Principal's Association (MPA) released its guidelines for summer workouts Thursday, according to our partners at the Portland Press Herald.

The guidelines have a strong emphasis on safety and conditioning. Currently, coaches can only interact with their athletes remotely. Based on recommendations from its Sports Medicine Committee, the MPA has established two two-week phases in July, with no full team practices or competitions.

“We have a real concern about deconditioning,” said Dr. William Heinz, chair of the MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee. “These kids haven’t been doing organized sports since the first of March. One of our big fears is that they jump right in and that results in a lot of overuse injuries …We want coaches to be very aware of that and go slow.”

Phase 1 will begin July 6 and end July 19. Phase 2 will run from July 20 to Aug. 2. Any recommendations beyond that will be developed throughout the summer.

Though guidelines are in place, not all schools will be able to participate in the July workouts. School superintendents in Cumberland and York counties – including the Southwestern Maine Activities Association and the Western Maine Conference – have agreed to have no in-person interactions between coaches and athletes until Aug. 3. Coaches can still conduct virtual workouts.

