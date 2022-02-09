Bangor Rams bring new talent to the field this season

Last year, 27 seniors were on the lineup. This year, 36 out of 51 players are underclassmen, with over half of them being freshmen.

BANGOR, Maine — Rays of excitement from Friday night lights will shine down upon Bangor High School’s football team during their first game of the season Friday. Though, their team stacks up a bit differently this year than last year’s squad.

Last year, 27 seniors were on the lineup finishing seven and three -- a good year that ended when they lost to Scarborough in the playoffs.

For the first game of the season this year, 36 out of 51 players are underclassmen, with over half of them being freshmen.

Head Coach David Morris said that comes with its own challenges, but this year's freshmen make for great sophomores next season.

“It’s really about just trying to strive each day at getting better and trying to build upon those small successes as we get that experience, and we’re looking forward to every challenge that we face. It’s just going to be that much more experience that we’re going to get,” Morris said.

“We can say this next year, they're going to say, 'Hey, they had a whole year under their belt going into their sophomore or junior year,'" Morris added.

The first matchup of the season for the Bangor Rams is against the Brewer Witches.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.