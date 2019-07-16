DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — The 30th annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is this weekend. Maine’s best, graduated seniors will play football and raise money for the Shriners Hospital.

This week, more than 150 players and coaches are practicing at Foxcroft Academy in preparation for the showdown between East and West teams.

For most of the players, this will be their last football game, but everyone tells us it's about coming together for a good cause despite what rival school the other player comes from.

"This is amazing. Playing with new kids from different schools for a great cause. Putting all your old enemies behind you and, you know, come together for fun games," said Zack Reed from Scarborough, who will be playing for the University of Maine this fall.

For Caleb Treadwell from Oak Hill, this will be the last football game he will play: "It is emotional, yeah, I know … it sucks. But I'm happy with that and ending in here. I'm very grateful and very thankful. And I've worked hard for it, as has everybody that is here."

"We definitely have to work hard," says Marcus Christopher from Skowhegan, "but it's a lot of fun coming together and building camaraderie with a different group of guys than your own school."

The Lobster Bowl will be played 4 p.m. Saturday at Thornton Academy's Hill Stadium in Saco.

