The semifinalists for Maine's 2019 Mr. and Miss Basketball, awards which annually honor the state's top two players, were released Wednesday.

Greely High School has three students named as semifinalists; Deering High School and Gray-New Gloucester High School each have two.

Below are the two lists:

Mr. Basketball Top Ten

Matt Fleming , Bangor High School

, Bangor High School Wol Maiwen , Edward Little High School

, Edward Little High School Nick Fiorillo , Scarborough High School

, Scarborough High School Ben Onek , Deering High School

, Deering High School John Martin , Gray-New Gloucester High School

, Gray-New Gloucester High School Cooper Wirkala , Oceanside High School

, Oceanside High School Andrew Story , Greely High School

, Greely High School Cam Wood , Winthrop High School

, Winthrop High School Ashlyn Abbott , Hall-Dale High School

, Hall-Dale High School Zach Brown, Greely High School

Miss Basketball Top Ten

Mackenzie Holmes , Gorham High School

, Gorham High School Anna DeWolfe , Greely High School

, Greely High School Faith Blethen , Boothbay Regional High School

, Boothbay Regional High School Brianna Jordan , Gray-New Gloucester High School

, Gray-New Gloucester High School Katie Whitmore , South Portland High School

, South Portland High School Grace Martin , Biddeford High School

, Biddeford High School McKenzy Ouellette , Massabesic High School

, Massabesic High School Annie Cook , Skowhegan High School

, Skowhegan High School Bailey Donovan , Hampden Academy

, Hampden Academy Delaney Haines, Deering High School

Last year, Maine's Mr. and Miss Basketball winners were Terion Moss of Portland High School and Kolleen Bouchard of Houlton High School, respectively.

Moss committed to the University of Maine. Bouchard committed to Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The winners are typically announced at the Maine McDonald's All-Star High School Senior Basketball Award Banquet. This year's banquet is scheduled for Friday, March 8, at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor.