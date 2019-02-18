STONINGTON, Maine — Deer Isle-Stonington High School sophomore Kaylee Morey and her family recently discovered Kaylee's great-grandmother played high school basketball back in the day.

They know it from poems recently discovered.

The poem reads, "It's all very well to have courage and skill, and it's all very well to be counted a star, But the single deed with touch of thrill, doesn't tell us the player you are. For there's no lone hand in the game we play, we must work to a bigger scheme, and the thing that counts in the world today, it how do you pull with the team?" - Captain Emily Shepard

Tracie Morey, Kaylee's mom, says they believe the poem was written by Emily or by the coach of the team about her.

"So my husband's grandmother Emily played basketball back in 1931-1932. There were only six people on the court and they played half-court basketball and she was a two-time county champ for the high school Stonington when she played. So it's fun to see that she was a captain and now my daughter is a sophomore captain," says Tracie.

Kaylee was surprised to learn about her great-grandmother passion for basketball and she hopes to bring home a championship just like her.

Kaylee and her Deer Isle-Stonighton teammates beat Ashland High School and advanced to the semifinals where they'll face Woodland High out of Baileyville on Thursday.