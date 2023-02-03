High school basketball championships adjust schedule ahead of storm

The Maine Principals' Association announced Friday changes to games slated for this weekend due to the upcoming snowfall.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Principals' Association announced in a news release Friday the high school basketball state championships and CNESSPA Indoor Track Championships schedules have been changed because of the upcoming snowstorm this weekend.

All high school basketball state championships games slated for Saturday have been postponed. You can find the new schedule below:

Class AA

Monday, March 6 @ Cross Insurance Center in Portland

Class AA Girls - Oxford Hills vs. Gorham at 6:05 p.m.

Class AA Boys - Portland vs. South Portland at 7:45 p.m.

Class B

Tuesday, March 7 @ Portland Expo

Class B Girls - Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain at 6:05 p.m.

Class B Boys - Orono vs. Oceanside at 7:45 p.m.

Class C

Tuesday, March 7 @ Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Class C Girls - Old Orchard Beach vs. Dexter at 6:05 p.m.

Class C Boys - Dirigo vs. Calais at 7:45 p.m.

Class D

Monday, March 6 @ Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Class D Girls - Seacoast Christian vs. Southern Aroostook at 6:05 p.m.

Class D Boys - Forest Hills vs. Southern Aroostook at 7:45 p.m.

Additional updates

For the latest updates on the New England Indoor Track and Wrestling Championship, click here.

Start times for the CNESSPA New England Indoor Track & Field Championships have been updated to the following:

Saturday, March 4 @ The Reggie Lewis Center

Registration: Opens at 10 a.m.

Hurdles/Dash: Noon

Field Events: 12:30 p.m.

Oval/Events: 1 p.m.

As for the CNESSPA New England Wrestling Championships, no changes have been made. The events are still slated to take place on March 3-4.

For those who won't be able to attend but would still like to watch the games, all games will be televised by Maine Public Television. Click here for more information.