Principal takes to press box hoping to raise money for Hampden Academy music program

Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy hopes to raise $2,200 by Friday to benefit the school's music program.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy is trading his cozy bed at home for the school's press box overlooking the football field.

The Free the Principal fundraiser will help send Hampden Academy's 110 band and chorus students to New York City, to perform at the Worldstrides Heritage Music Festival.

During Wednesday night's football game, students will take Tracy to the press box, where he plans to stay until $2,200 is raised.

"I feel like that’s my job as a principal to make sure these students can have this opportunity," Tracy told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I want to help out in any way I can and when this idea was presented to me I was in immediately.”

This will be Tracy's second time staying in the press box. He spent two nights in it last year, also to raise money for the music students.

“You’ve got a great view of the field up there, but it’s not insulated and it’s just a space to be in," Tracy said. "It’s more symbolic than anything to show the students we want to be able to support them and hopefully be able to get them to that trip.”

Tracy hopes to reach the goal by the end of Friday night's homecoming football game. Donations can be made during this week's sports games or by sending money using Venmo to Hampden Academy Music Association.