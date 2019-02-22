BANGOR, Maine — The 39th annual Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games take place on Saturday, March 9 at Husson University in Bangor. All-Star athletes from across the state come together to put on a amazing show complete with slam-dunk and foul shooting contests!
Your ticket is good for all four action packed games. Enjoy all the games with your friends, family and teammates! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and kids 5 and under are free! Tickets must be purchased at the door.
100% of the net proceeds will directly benefit the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.
Here's a schedule of events for game day--
- 8:30am- 9:30am- State Foul Shooting Championship
- 9:15am- 10:30am- Girls AA/A/B Game
- 10:45am- 12:00pm- Boys AA/A/B Game
- 12:00pm- 12:15pm- MABC & RMHC Maine Presentations
- 12:15pm- 12:30pm- 3-Point Shooting Competition
- 12:30pm- 12:45pm- Slam Dunk Competition
- 1:00pm- 2:15pm- Boys C/D Game
- 2:30pm- 3:45pm- Girls C/D Game