SCORES

Home team listed second

* * * FRIDAY * * *

Oceanside (44) at John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Penboscot Christian (6)

Gray-New Gloucester (12) at Maranacook (28)

Medomak Valley (36) at Belfast (14)

Madison/Carrabec (20) at Mtn. Valley (26)

South Portland (7) at Deering (13)

Wells (26) at Spruce Mtn (20)

Skowhegan (36) at Brewer (24)

Cheverus (49) at Edward Little (26)

Cape Elizabeth (17) at Gardiner Area (8)

Noble (7) at Marshwood (49)

Westbrook (6) at Mt. Blue (42)

Brunswick (55) at Lawrence (28)

Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA (0) at Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot (62)

Cony (55) at Hampden Acad. (6)

Biddeford (36) at Greely (6)

Windham (7) at Lewiston (42)

Morse (6) at York (19)

Lake Region (20) at Yarmouth (28)

Freeport (38) at Traip Acad. (6)

Old Town (27) at Hermon (42)

Fryeburg Acad. (13) at Leavitt (0)

Boothbay Region () at Dirigo ()

Stearns/Schenck (6) at Foxcroft Acad. (52)

Bucksport () at Washington Acad. ()

Bonny Eagle (22) at Oxford Hills (31)

Telstar (12) at Sacopee Valley (28)

Sanford (47) at Massabesic (6)

Bangor (0) at Portland (49)

* * * SATURDAY * * *

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (X) at Lisbon/St. Dominic (X)

Messalonskee (X) at Waterville (X)

MCI (X) at Winslow (X)

Ellsworth/Sumner (X) at Mount View (X)

Poland (X) at Oak Hill (X)

Camden Hills (X) at Old Orchard Beach (X)

Scarborough (X) at Thornton Acad. (X)

Orono (X) at Dexter/Piscataquis (X)

Gorham (X) at Kennebunk (X)

Falmouth (X) at Mt. Ararat (X)

MDI (X) at Nokomis (X)

