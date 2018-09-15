SCORES
|AWAY
|HOME
|LOCATION
|*Falmouth*
|31
|Gorham
|7
|Gorham
|Westbrook
|0
|*Kennebunk*
|47
|Kennebunk
|Maranacook
|X
|Sacopee Valley
|X
|Hiram
|Madison/Carrabec
|X
|Belfast
|X
|Belfast
|Oak Hill
|X
|Mtn. Valley
|X
|Rumford
|Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
|X
|Wells
|X
|Wells
|Deering
|X
|Bangor
|X
|Bangor
|Oceanside
|X
|Medomak Valley
|X
|Waldoboro
|Oxford Hills
|X
|Sanford
|X
|Sanford
|Old Orchard Beach
|X
|Poland
|X
|Poland
|MCI
|X
|MDI
|X
|Bar Harbor
|Edward Little
|X
|Windham
|X
|Windham
|Gardiner
|X
|York
|X
|York
|Marshwood
|X
|Greely
|X
|Cumberland
|Scarborough
|X
|South Portland
|X
|South Portland
|Skowhegan
|X
|Cony
|X
|Augusta
|Brewer
|X
|Lawrence
|X
|Fairfield
|Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot
|X
|Foxcroft Acad.
|X
|Dover-Foxcroft
|Yarmouth
|X
|John Bapst/Bangor/Penob Christ.
|X
|Bangor
|Portland
|X
|Bonny Eagle
|X
|Standish
|Lake Region
|X
|Morse
|X
|Bath
|Stearns/Schenck
|X
|Orono
|X
|Orono
|Leavitt
|X
|Cape Elizabeth
|X
|Cape Elizabeth
|Nokomis
|X
|Hermon
|X
|Hermon
|Noble
|X
|Biddeford
|X
|Biddeford
|Traip Acad.
|X
|Dirigo
|X
|Dixfield
|*Brunswick*
|50
|Messalonskee
|12
|Waterville
|Ellsworth/Sumner
|X
|Washington Acad.
|X
|E. Machias
|Old Town
|X
|Gray-New Gloucester
|X
|Gray-New Gloucester
|Hampden Acad.
|X
|Mt. Blue
|X
|Farmington
|* * * SATURDAY * * *
|Waterville
|X
|Winslow
|X
|Winslow
|Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA
|X
|Mt. View
|X
|Thorndike
|Freeport
|X
|Camden Hills
|X
|Rockport
|Massabesic
|X
|Thornton Acad.
|X
|Saco
|Bucksport
|X
|Dexter/Piscataquis
|X
|Dexter
|Mt. Ararat
|X
|Fryeburg Acad.
|X
|Fryeburg
|Boothbay/Wiscasset
|X
|Telstar
|X
|Bethel
|Lewiston
|X
|Cheverus
|X
|Portland
|Spruce Mtn.
|X
|Lisbon/St. Dominic
|X
|Lisbon Falls
