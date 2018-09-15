SCORES

AWAY HOME LOCATION *Falmouth* 31 Gorham 7 Gorham Westbrook 0 *Kennebunk* 47 Kennebunk Maranacook X Sacopee Valley X Hiram Madison/Carrabec X Belfast X Belfast Oak Hill X Mtn. Valley X Rumford Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale X Wells X Wells Deering X Bangor X Bangor Oceanside X Medomak Valley X Waldoboro Oxford Hills X Sanford X Sanford Old Orchard Beach X Poland X Poland MCI X MDI X Bar Harbor Edward Little X Windham X Windham Gardiner X York X York Marshwood X Greely X Cumberland Scarborough X South Portland X South Portland Skowhegan X Cony X Augusta Brewer X Lawrence X Fairfield Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot X Foxcroft Acad. X Dover-Foxcroft Yarmouth X John Bapst/Bangor/Penob Christ. X Bangor Portland X Bonny Eagle X Standish Lake Region X Morse X Bath Stearns/Schenck X Orono X Orono Leavitt X Cape Elizabeth X Cape Elizabeth Nokomis X Hermon X Hermon Noble X Biddeford X Biddeford Traip Acad. X Dirigo X Dixfield *Brunswick* 50 Messalonskee 12 Waterville Ellsworth/Sumner X Washington Acad. X E. Machias Old Town X Gray-New Gloucester X Gray-New Gloucester Hampden Acad. X Mt. Blue X Farmington * * * SATURDAY * * * Waterville X Winslow X Winslow Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA X Mt. View X Thorndike Freeport X Camden Hills X Rockport Massabesic X Thornton Acad. X Saco Bucksport X Dexter/Piscataquis X Dexter Mt. Ararat X Fryeburg Acad. X Fryeburg Boothbay/Wiscasset X Telstar X Bethel Lewiston X Cheverus X Portland Spruce Mtn. X Lisbon/St. Dominic X Lisbon Falls

HIGHLIGHTS

To be added later tonight

