SCORES

AWAYHOMELOCATION
*Falmouth*31Gorham7Gorham
Westbrook0*Kennebunk*47Kennebunk
MaranacookXSacopee ValleyXHiram
Madison/CarrabecXBelfastXBelfast
Oak HillXMtn. ValleyXRumford
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-DaleXWellsXWells
DeeringXBangorXBangor
OceansideXMedomak ValleyXWaldoboro
Oxford HillsXSanfordXSanford
Old Orchard BeachXPolandXPoland
MCIXMDIXBar Harbor
Edward LittleXWindhamXWindham
GardinerXYorkXYork
MarshwoodXGreelyXCumberland
ScarboroughXSouth PortlandXSouth Portland
SkowheganXConyXAugusta
BrewerXLawrenceXFairfield
Mattanawcook/Lee/PenobscotXFoxcroft Acad.XDover-Foxcroft
YarmouthXJohn Bapst/Bangor/Penob Christ.XBangor
PortlandXBonny EagleXStandish
Lake RegionXMorseXBath
Stearns/SchenckXOronoXOrono
LeavittXCape ElizabethXCape Elizabeth
NokomisXHermonXHermon
NobleXBiddefordXBiddeford
Traip Acad.XDirigoXDixfield
*Brunswick*50Messalonskee12Waterville
Ellsworth/SumnerXWashington Acad.XE. Machias
Old TownXGray-New GloucesterXGray-New Gloucester
Hampden Acad.XMt. BlueXFarmington
* * * SATURDAY * * *
WatervilleXWinslowXWinslow
Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCAXMt. ViewXThorndike
FreeportXCamden HillsXRockport
MassabesicXThornton Acad.XSaco
BucksportXDexter/PiscataquisXDexter
Mt. AraratXFryeburg Acad.XFryeburg
Boothbay/WiscassetXTelstarXBethel
LewistonXCheverusXPortland
Spruce Mtn.XLisbon/St. DominicXLisbon Falls

HIGHLIGHTS

To be added later tonight

© NEWS CENTER Maine