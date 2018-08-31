Lisbon/St. Dominic 36 @ Fryeburg Acad. 14
Old Orchard Beach H.S. at MCHS
Waterville Sr. HS 45 @ Belfast Area H.S. 12
Poland 0 @ Mtn. Valley H.S. 35
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Spruce Mtn H.S.
Thornton Acad. at Deering Sch.
Oceanside H.S. at Mt. Desert Isl. H.S.
Mount View H.S. 12 @ Foxcroft Acad. 56
Scarborough H.S. at Sanford H.S.
Biddeford H.S. 26 @ Brewer 12
MCI 0 @ Leavitt Area H.S. 28
Greely H.S. 0 @ Noble H.S. 14
Bangor H.S. at Edward Little H.S.
Gardiner Area H.S. 34 @ Morse H.S. 7
Gorham H.S. 12 @ Marshwood H.S. 40
Hampden Acad. 6 @ Westbrook H.S. 16
Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA at Bucksport H.S.
Messalonskee H.S. 0 @ Cony 42
Wells H.S. 32 @ Madison/Carrabec 0
Lawrence H.S. 13 @ Mt. Blue H.S. 34
Dexter/Piscataquis at Ellsworth/Sumner
Orono H.S. at Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot
Boothbay/Wiscasset 8 @ Freeport H.S. 41
Bonny Eagle 34 @ SPHS 6
Portland H.S. 49 @ Windham H.S. 0
Skowhegan Area H.S. 19 @ Kennebunk H.S. 62
Cape Elizabeth H.S. at Lake Region H.S.
Hermon H.S. at John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Penboscot Christian (rescheduled)
York H.S. 41 @ Gray-New Gloucester H.S. 9
Dirigo H.S. at Old Town H.S.
Falmouth HS at Brunswick H.S.
Stearns/Schenck at Washington Acad.
Camden Hills Reg. H.S. at Sacopee Valley H.S.
Oxford Hills/Buckfield at Lewiston H.S.
Winslow H.S. at Nokomis Reg. H.S.
Mt. Ararat H.S. at Medomak Valley H.S.
Yarmouth H.S. at Oak Hill H.S.
Traip Acad. at Telstar Reg. Mid/HS
Massabesic H.S. at Cheverus H.S.