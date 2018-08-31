Lisbon/St. Dominic 36 @ Fryeburg Acad. 14

Old Orchard Beach H.S. at MCHS

Waterville Sr. HS 45 @ Belfast Area H.S. 12

Poland 0 @ Mtn. Valley H.S. 35

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Spruce Mtn H.S.

Thornton Acad. at Deering Sch.

Oceanside H.S. at Mt. Desert Isl. H.S.

Mount View H.S. 12 @ Foxcroft Acad. 56

Scarborough H.S. at Sanford H.S.

Biddeford H.S. 26 @ Brewer 12

MCI 0 @ Leavitt Area H.S. 28

Greely H.S. 0 @ Noble H.S. 14

Bangor H.S. at Edward Little H.S.

Gardiner Area H.S. 34 @ Morse H.S. 7

Gorham H.S. 12 @ Marshwood H.S. 40

Hampden Acad. 6 @ Westbrook H.S. 16

Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA at Bucksport H.S.

Messalonskee H.S. 0 @ Cony 42

Wells H.S. 32 @ Madison/Carrabec 0

Lawrence H.S. 13 @ Mt. Blue H.S. 34

Dexter/Piscataquis at Ellsworth/Sumner

Orono H.S. at Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot

Boothbay/Wiscasset 8 @ Freeport H.S. 41

Bonny Eagle 34 @ SPHS 6

Portland H.S. 49 @ Windham H.S. 0

Skowhegan Area H.S. 19 @ Kennebunk H.S. 62

Cape Elizabeth H.S. at Lake Region H.S.

Hermon H.S. at John Bapst/Bangor Christian/Penboscot Christian (rescheduled)

York H.S. 41 @ Gray-New Gloucester H.S. 9

Dirigo H.S. at Old Town H.S.

Falmouth HS at Brunswick H.S.

Stearns/Schenck at Washington Acad.

Camden Hills Reg. H.S. at Sacopee Valley H.S.

Oxford Hills/Buckfield at Lewiston H.S.

Winslow H.S. at Nokomis Reg. H.S.

Mt. Ararat H.S. at Medomak Valley H.S.

Yarmouth H.S. at Oak Hill H.S.

Traip Acad. at Telstar Reg. Mid/HS

Massabesic H.S. at Cheverus H.S.

