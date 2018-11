Individual game highlights to be added below after scores

SCORES

Home team listed second

* * * THURSDAY * * *

CLASS D SOUTH

#5 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (22) vs. #1 Wells (41)

* * * FRIDAY * * *

CLASS A SOUTH

#3 Bonny Eagle (23) vs #2 Scarborough (61)

CLASS A NORTH

#4 Edward Little (15) vs #1 Portland (49)

CLASS B NORTH

#4 Lawrence (41) vs #1 Skowhegan (8)

#3 Brunswick (21) vs #2 Cony (13)

CLASS C NORTH

#4 Nokomis (13) vs #1 MCI (0)

#3 Winslow (13) vs #2 Hermon (20)

CLASS D SOUTH

#7 Oak Hill (34) vs #6 Madison/Carrebec (33) (OT)

CLASS D NORTH

#5 Washington Academy (0) vs #1 Foxcroft Academy (41)

CLASS E

#3 Maranacook (14) vs #2 Dirigo (17)

* * * SATURDAY * * *

CLASS A SOUTH

#4 Sanford vs #1 Thornton Academy 1:00PM

CLASS A NORTH

#3 Cheverus vs #2 Oxford Hills 6:00PM

CLASS B SOUTH

#4 Greely vs #1 Kennebunk 3:00PM (Game played in Biddeford)

#3 Falmouth vs #2 Marshwood 5:30PM (Game played in Portsmouth, NH)

CLASS C SOUTH

#3 Gardiner vs #2 Fryeburg 1:30PM

#4 Cape Elizabeth vs #1 Leavitt 6:00PM (Game played in Lewiston)

CLASS E

#4 Camden Hills vs #1 Freeport 1:00PM

* * * MONDAY * * *

CLASS D NORTH

#3 Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot vs #2 Bucksport 6:00PM

HIGHLIGHTS

