(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Rain has caused schools to postpone some of Friday's football playoff games. Here's the most up to date schedule, plus where you can watch Saturday's soccer and field hockey State Championships:

FRIDAY:

Edward Little vs. Portland 6 p.m.

Bonny Eagle vs. Scarborough 7 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Cony 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School

WInslow vs. Hermon 7 p.m. Husson University

Oak Hill vs. Madison 7 p.m.

Lawrence vs. Skowhegan 7 p.m.

Nokomis vs. MCI 7 p.m.

Washington Academy vs. Foxcroft Acaedemy 7 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Football:

Falmouth vs. Marshwood 5:30 p.m. at Portsmouth High School

Cape Elizabeth vs. Leavitt 7 p.m. at Lewiston High School

Greely vs. Kennebunk 3 p.m. at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford

Cheverus vs. Oxford Hills 6 p.m.

Gardiner vs. Fryeburg Academy 1:30 p.m.

Sanford vs. Thornton Academy 1 p.m.

Camden Hills vs. Freeport 1 p.m.

Field Hockey:

All games at Deering High School

11 a.m.: Gardiner vs. York

1 p.m.: Winthrop vs. Spruce Mountain

3 p.m.: Skowhegan vs. Biddeford

Soccer:

Hampden Academy:

10 a.m.: C Girls Fort Kent vs. Mattanawcook

12:30: C Boys Fort Kent vs. Waynflete

3 p.m.: B Girls Presque Isle vs. Cape Elizabeth

5:30 p.m.: B Boys Presque Isle vs. Freeport

McMann field in Bath:

10 a.m.: A Girls Camden Hills vs. Scarborough

12:30: A Boys Lewiston vs. Gorham

3 p.m.: D Girls Central Aroostook vs. NYA

5:30 p.m: D Boys Penobscot Valley vs. NYA

