Here are scores and highlights from high school basketball games played on Friday, January 4, 2018:
BOYS:
Bangor 53, Thornton Academy 49
Bonny Eagle 50, Biddeford 36
Brewer 62, Camden Hills Regional 55
Cape Elizabeth 60, Brunswick 54
Central Aroostook 59, Fort Kent Community 58
Cheverus 61, Scarborough 53
Deering 41, Oxford Hills 36
Easton 67, Wisdom 42
Edward Little 61, Portland 56, 2OT
Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 43
Forest Hills 84, Buckfield 46
Fort Fairfield 73, Hodgdon 52
Fryeburg Academy 41, Westbrook 36
Houlton Christian Academy 44, Van Buren 36
Jonesport-Beals 72, Katahdin 29
Lawrence 56, Nokomis Regional 30
Leavitt Area 81, Lincoln Academy 44
Maranacook Community 72, Cony 60
Mt. Abram 85, Telstar Regional 21
Mt. Blue 63, Messalonskee 58
Noble 62, Lewiston 56, OT
Oceanside 48, Mount Desert Island 46
Pine Tree Academy 50, Vinalhaven 44
Sanford 47, Marshwood 43
South Aroostook 66, Shead 23
South Portland 66, Massabesic 36
Temple Academy 52, Seacoast Christian School 33
York 67, Kennebunk 63
GIRLS:
Bangor 46, Thornton Academy 19
Bonny Eagle 45, Biddeford 20
Boothbay 62, Carrabec 19
Brunswick 46, Cape Elizabeth 38
Buckfield 35, Forest Hills 32
Camden Hills 44, Brewer 40
Central 34, George Stevens 30
Dexter Regional 30, Penobscot Valley 29
Edward Little 43, Portland 35
Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 46
Lawrence 62, Nokomis Regional 37
Lincoln Academy 48, Leavitt Area 33
Lisbon 40, Wiscasset 20
Maranacook 43, Cony 41
Marshwood 55, Sanford 42
Mattanawcook Academy 54, Piscataquis 23
Messalonskee 56, Mt. Blue 33
Monmouth Academy 38, Richmond 27
Mt. Abram 54, Telstar Regional 48
Mt. Ararat 43, Falmouth 42
Narraguagus 79, Bucksport 32
Noble 55, Lewiston 41
Oak Hill 60, Mountain Valley 34
Old Town 41, Foxcroft Academy 29
Oxford Hills 53, Deering 19
Penquis Valley 42, Schenck 24
Pine Tree Academy 33, Vinalhaven 25
Scarborough 56, Cheverus 35
South Aroostook Community 82, Shead 35
South Portland 47, Massabesic 18
Spruce Mountain 52, Madison 37
St. Dominic Regional 69, Kents Hill 24
Stearns 48, Houlton 33
Sumner Memorial 63, Jonesport-Beals 41
Westbrook 47, Fryeburg Academy 39
Wisdom 50, Easton 20
York 39, Kennebunk 34