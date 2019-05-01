Here are scores and highlights from high school basketball games played on Friday, January 4, 2018:

BOYS:

Bangor 53, Thornton Academy 49

Bonny Eagle 50, Biddeford 36

Brewer 62, Camden Hills Regional 55

Cape Elizabeth 60, Brunswick 54

Central Aroostook 59, Fort Kent Community 58

Cheverus 61, Scarborough 53

Deering 41, Oxford Hills 36

Easton 67, Wisdom 42

Edward Little 61, Portland 56, 2OT

Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 43

Forest Hills 84, Buckfield 46

Fort Fairfield 73, Hodgdon 52

Fryeburg Academy 41, Westbrook 36

Houlton Christian Academy 44, Van Buren 36

Jonesport-Beals 72, Katahdin 29

Lawrence 56, Nokomis Regional 30

Leavitt Area 81, Lincoln Academy 44

Maranacook Community 72, Cony 60

Mt. Abram 85, Telstar Regional 21

Mt. Blue 63, Messalonskee 58

Noble 62, Lewiston 56, OT

Oceanside 48, Mount Desert Island 46

Pine Tree Academy 50, Vinalhaven 44

Sanford 47, Marshwood 43

South Aroostook 66, Shead 23

South Portland 66, Massabesic 36

Temple Academy 52, Seacoast Christian School 33

York 67, Kennebunk 63

GIRLS:

Bangor 46, Thornton Academy 19

Bonny Eagle 45, Biddeford 20

Boothbay 62, Carrabec 19

Brunswick 46, Cape Elizabeth 38

Buckfield 35, Forest Hills 32

Camden Hills 44, Brewer 40

Central 34, George Stevens 30

Dexter Regional 30, Penobscot Valley 29

Edward Little 43, Portland 35

Erskine Academy 47, Medomak Valley 46

Lawrence 62, Nokomis Regional 37

Lincoln Academy 48, Leavitt Area 33

Lisbon 40, Wiscasset 20

Maranacook 43, Cony 41

Marshwood 55, Sanford 42

Mattanawcook Academy 54, Piscataquis 23

Messalonskee 56, Mt. Blue 33

Monmouth Academy 38, Richmond 27

Mt. Abram 54, Telstar Regional 48

Mt. Ararat 43, Falmouth 42

Narraguagus 79, Bucksport 32

Noble 55, Lewiston 41

Oak Hill 60, Mountain Valley 34

Old Town 41, Foxcroft Academy 29

Oxford Hills 53, Deering 19

Penquis Valley 42, Schenck 24

Pine Tree Academy 33, Vinalhaven 25

Scarborough 56, Cheverus 35

South Aroostook Community 82, Shead 35

South Portland 47, Massabesic 18

Spruce Mountain 52, Madison 37

St. Dominic Regional 69, Kents Hill 24

Stearns 48, Houlton 33

Sumner Memorial 63, Jonesport-Beals 41

Westbrook 47, Fryeburg Academy 39

Wisdom 50, Easton 20

York 39, Kennebunk 34