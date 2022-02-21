The return of Maine high school basketball tournaments

Mainers, and in particular players and fans, hope the return of basketball tournaments may signal a return to 'normal.'

AUGUSTA, Maine — A year can bring big changes.

In February 2021, the main hall of the Augusta Civic Center was set up to host the socially distanced Maine Legislature. The building’s North Wing has become a COVID vaccine clinic.

The building had traditionally been one of three host sites for the Maine high school basketball tournaments.

But the February tradition was put on hold last year by the pandemic, as teams played limited schedules or not at all.

A year later, the Legislature is back where it belongs, the clinic is long gone, teams are playing again, and the tournaments are back.

“We need it to be full,” Augusta Civic Center director Margaret Noel said as she stood beside the court about 90 minutes before the start of the first game. “We want to hear the crowds, hear the excitement. We’re ready for it. We’ve missed it!”

Maine has missed the tournaments too, particularly the teams and fans.

At Vinalhaven High School, athletic director Sandy Nelson is thrilled the games will be played.

"It’s awesome, and these boys are ready, ready to go,” Nelson said. Her school’s team looked forward to Saturday’s game against Greenville.

Getting to play most of the season and getting to the tournament means a lot to seniors Colby Beverage and Lincoln Dennison.

"For me, last year, it definitely felt something had been taken away,” said Beverage, who was also sidelined by an injury.

He sounded eager to get to the Civic Center court.

“I’m glad this year we got a chance to play and made it to the tournaments.”

Dennison said getting to play on the big tournament stage is a big deal for the teams, especially those from small schools.

“A lot of people get nervous walking into the Civic Center,” he said. “It’s a completely different atmosphere in that building.”

He said the tremendous size of the space means players accustomed to small gyms have to adjust their depth perception to make their shots. They also have to adjust to the noise, the fans, and the excitement of a tournament.

“You look into the stands and its packed in our section cheering us on,” he said.

While the tournament atmosphere holds excitement for the teams, it provides something else for local businesses to cheer: crowds of mid-winter customers.

Margaret Noel said the games bring thousands of people to the Civic Center each day, many traveling from some distance. That translates into customers for retail stores near tournament sites, and lots of people eager to eat at local restaurants.

For the past couple of weeks here we’ve been really slow,” said Chelsea Bushway, manager of the Augusta IHOP, not far from the Civic Center. “So this will bring us a lot of sales and a lot of business.”

It’s business for the Civic Center, too, which also had to contend with a slow 2021. Noel said events are increasing, and this year looks promising as COVID appears to be slowing down.

Beyond all the sports and business excitement, however, there may be a broader meaning to the return of the tournaments.

For generations, the basketball tournaments have marked a milestone, a signal that, on the calendar at least, there is only a month of winter remaining, and spring again seems possible.