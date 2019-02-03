PORTLAND, Maine — Here are the scores and highlights from the ten 2019 State Championship basketball games played on March 1 and 2:

CLASS AA GIRLS

Saturday, 6:05 p.m., Portland

CLASS AA BOYS

Saturday, 9:05 p.m., Portland

CLASS A Girls

Hampden Academy 42

Greely 54

CLASS A BOYS

Lawrence 45

Greely 62

CLASS B GIRLS

MDI 18

Gray-New Gloucester 23 halftime

CLASS B BOYS

Caribou

Cape Elizabeth Saturday 3 p.m., Portland

CLASS C GIRLS

Penobscot Valley

Boothbay Saturday 7 p.m., Bangor

CLASS C BOYS

Houlton

Winthrop Saturday, 9 p.m. Bangor

CLASS D GIRLS

Southern Aroostook

Greenville Saturday, 2 p.m., Bangor

CLASS D BOYS

Schenck

Forest Hills Saturday, 4 p.m. Bangor