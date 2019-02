AUGUSTA, Maine — On February 22 and 23, high school basketball teams from across the state will play for regional titles. The winners move on to the State Championships, which take place in Augusta, Portland and Bangor on March 1 and 2.

Here are your Regional Finals winners:

Class AA North Boys

#2 Edward Little 52

#1 Bangor 56

Class AA North Girls

#7 Deering 29

#1 Oxford Hills 51

Class AA South Boys

#2 Bonny Eagle 48

#1 Thornton Academy 44

Class AA South Girls

#2 Scarborough 35

#1 South Portland 25

Class A North Boys

#7 Skowhegan 40

#4 Lawrence 47

Class A North Girls

#2 Hampden Academy 32

#1 Skowhegan 28

Class A South Boys

#3 Falmouth

#1 Greely 8 p.m.

Class A South Girls

#2 Brunswick

#1 Greely 6 p.m.

Class B North Boys

#2 Caribou 43

#1 Hermon 40

Class B North Girls

#3 Waterville 35

#1 MDI 44

Class B South Boys

#8 Wells 38

#3 Cape Elizabeth 39

Class B South Girls

#3 Freeport 31

#1 Gray New-Gloucester 42

Class C North Boys

#4 Houlton

#3 George Stevens Academy 8:30 p.m.

Class C North Girls

#4 Penobscot Valley

#2 Dexter 7:05 p.m.

Class C South Boys

#3 Hall-Dale

#1 Winthrop 8:30 p.m.

Class C South Girls

#3 NYA

#1 Boothbay 7 p.m.

Class D North Boys

#4 Schenck 70

#2 Jonesport-Beals 47

Class D North Girls

#2 Deer Isle-Stonington 49

#1 Southern Aroostook 62

Class D South Boys

#2 Temple 47

#1 Forest Hills 69

Class D South Girls

#2 Greenville 41

#1 Rangeley 20