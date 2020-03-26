HAMPDEN, Maine — The Boston Red Sox were supposed to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday for their first game of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. That game and every other baseball game at any level is on hold.

Concerns over the coronavirus have postponed all sports for the foreseeable future. For the majority of athletes out there, more games will come. There will be more practices with friends and teammates, and more memories to make on and off the field.

But for Maine high school seniors, this spring is their last season to represent their school or play their favorite sport for the last time at a competitive level.

“It would be nice to have one last go at things before I’m done playing baseball for my school," Hampden Academy senior Mychal Beaulieu said.

Beaulieu has been playing baseball in Hampden for as long as he can remember. Playing for his town, with his friends by his side. Sam Economy, Jackson Thayer, and Gavin Partridge have all been his teammates for nine years.

This year was their dream season.

“This was the year I was looking forward to for a long time," Partridge said. "This year is when we were really going to stand out and be a lot better than some of the other teams in the area.”

Earlier this month the Maine Principals Association announced that spring sports will be on hold until at least April 27.

“Two months ago if you told me I wouldn’t have a senior season I wouldn’t believe you honestly," Thayer said.

Dealing with the reality that the dream season may never come true, the four seniors felt honored to put on the purple and white uniform and play for their community.

“We’ve always had great fan support, great community support there’s just nothing like it," Economy said.

“I think we’ve done a really good job showing people the kind of town Hampden is and the kind of people that grow up here," Partridge added.

Not only is the baseball season at risk, so are all the end of year activities planned for senior classes across the state. The future of proms, graduations, and senior pranks are unclear.

These four Broncos have dedicated most springs to the sport they love. They won't miss the wins or losses, they won't miss the hits or strikeouts, they'll miss each other.

“When we get to let loose and not be fully concentrated on winning all the time, I’m really going to miss that," Partridge said.

