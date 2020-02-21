BANGOR, Maine — Entering Thursday's play the Class D hoops bracket had four teams in the girl's and boy's divisions. Now, we're left with two each.

The No. 1 Southern Aroostook girls squad will take on No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington to start Saturday's regional final slate. That game tips off at 9 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

On the boys side, No. 4 Machias upset No. 1 Jonesport-Beals 79-60. The Bulldogs will now take on No. 6 Easton. Easton defeated No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington 50-48 in a thriller. The Class D North final is at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The first game on Thursday's agenda was between Deer Isle-Stonington and Katahdin. Arlene Lebrie lost her voice cheering during the game - and for good reason. She has not one, but two granddaughters on the Mariners team.

“Oh my god, I can’t describe it. It’s just really special because we’re such a big sports family it overwhelms you with pride," Lebrie said.

Her granddaughters, Brienna Limeburner and Makayla Lebel, both saw game action Thursday and will have more shots to impress Nana in the regional round.

"They all got out there and played hard, they played their best and you couldn't ask for a better game than what they played today," she added.

The booming and echoing voice you hear at any sporting event is the public address announcer. From player introductions to score updates to sponsor reads, their voice sets the tone of the atmosphere.

Bob Beatham is in his second year as the public address announcer for the North regional games. For him, the tournament is just about basketball.

"It's really about the people and the relationships you come across over the years, some people you see once a year and its during tournament week and it makes it really special," Beatham added.

The remainder of Saturday's championship slate will be finalized Friday.

