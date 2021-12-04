Harness racing sets an early pace in Bangor

Hollywood Casino's Raceway premiered live racing on Sunday and announced its schedule for the upcoming months.

BANGOR, Maine — The harness horse racing season has begun at Hollywood Casino’s Raceway in Bangor.

The first race of the track’s 138th season took off yesterday afternoon.

Admission is free and the action on the track is fast. “It’s always exciting to get a new racing season underway, and this year with an earlier opening than in previous years we have made a few changes including an earlier post time on Sunday that will allow for more families to come and watch the races,” said Michael Hopkins, Manager of Racing Operations at Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway.

COVID-19 precautions including social distancing and mandatory masks for all visitors will be enforced.

Nine races in all on Sunday, the first won by Bruce Ranger and his horse “Jet Aviation.”

Live racing will be conducted Wednesdays and Sundays through July 21st. There will be no live racing on May 9th or 12th. Post time for the Wednesday racecards will be 3 p.m. Independence Day (July 4th) will feature a special evening race card and a special post time of 6 p.m. culminating with Bangor’s fireworks display over the waterfront. The fall racing season will start on September 7 and continue through October 30 with live racing Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The highlight of the fall meet will be the October 16 Maine Sire Stakes Finals.