HAMPDEN, Maine — The Hampden boys basketball team lost to Skowhegan 68-63 and will no longer be competing in the championships after losing a key player on their team.

Senior guard Kory Winch was dismissed from the Hampden team after a photo was posted on Facebook of him giving the middle finger on senior night after the team's win over Nokomis.

"I just didn't realize that she was still taking pictures," said Kory. The photo was taken by his mother, Karrie Winch, who says she mistakenly posted the photo in an online album of pictures from senior night.

"Him and I were joking around. He pointed up to the captain sign. I said something sarcastic to him. He flipped me off, which I'm not offended by. I don't know why everyone else is," said Karrie.

Karrie says she took the photo down roughly 12 hours after it was posted to the Facebook album.

"I feel horrible that I posted it. I've supported him playing basketball since he was in the 2nd grade. Neither him or myself would ever do anything to jeopardize him, the team, or the school in any manner, let alone that manner," said Karrie.

Coaches and administration took notice of the photo. Hampden Athletic Director Fred Lower told NEWS CENTER Maine they investigated the incident and decided that Kory broke the school's code of conduct. Kory was then dismissed from the team.

The photo was taken in front of a sign referring to Kory as a team captain. According to the Winches, Kory was named a captain at the beginning of the season, but was ruled ineligible by coaches because of academic performance issues and two technical fouls early on in the season.

The Winches say the photo was not meant to be a slight against school administration about their decision to not allow Kory to be a captain, but was simply a joke between mother and son.

"I just don't feel that this punishment warrants the crime -- in the sense that I don't even feel that there was a crime," said Karrie.

Kory says he has no bad feelings towards school staff, but wishes he could have played alongside his teammates.

"It hurts, but at the same time I'm still going to do everything I can to support my team, because they had nothing to do with it," said Kory. "I'm disappointed with the decision, obviously, but I can see where they're coming from."

Hampden will no longer be chasing the championships after losing to Skowhegan Saturday.