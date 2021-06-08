Hadlock Field back to full capacity, restrictions lifted in time for Sea Dogs' peak season

The season started with Hadlock at only 28 percent capacity or just over 2,000 fans. Now, it is back to allowing over 7,000.

PORTLAND, Maine — Hadlock Field was back to full capacity for the first time since 2019 Tuesday night.

The Portland Sea Dogs held their first home game since aligning with new state guidelines, lifting all COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans were no longer required to wear masks or social distance as the Sea Dogs faced off with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The season started with Hadlock at only 28 percent capacity or just over 2,000 fans. Now, it is back to allowing over 7,000.

"It's great that the protocols have been dropped, and we can now be at full capacity," Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said. "We're really excited for the summer ahead. This is usually when we're hitting our primetime season."

The team will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to fans at the next game scheduled for Thursday. The team is partnering with Northern Light Health to bring the Johnson and Johnson shot to Hadlock.