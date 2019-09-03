LEWISTON, Maine — CLASS B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP:

Old Town/Orono 0

Greely 8 FINAL

It didn't take long for the Greely Rangers to get on the board, and once they did, they didn't stop. Jake MacDonald put up a hat trick to help Greely to an 8-0 win over Old Town/Orono. The Rangers were looking for redemption after last year's state game loss to OTO. Senior Captian Jackson Williams said it was weighing heavy on them all season, and this game couldn't have been a better ending to his high school hockey career.

CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Dom's 4

Biddeford 2 FINAL

St. Dom's lead 1-0 after the first period. The Tigers tied it early in the second, but then the Saints added to more before the period was over. Biddeford brought it to 3-2 in the third, but an empty netter sealed the deal for the Saints. St. Dom's wins 4-2.