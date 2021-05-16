Grassroots soccer club fosters community in one of Portland's most diverse neighborhoods

Kennedy Park Football Club brings together soccer players from all backgrounds for weekly high level pick-up games.

PORTLAND, Maine — On a sunny Sunday in Portland, dozens of local soccer players are taking to the pitch, but not a grass field like you'd expect. They're playing on a concrete court at Kennedy Park, in the city's East Bayside neighborhood, and some of the areas top athletes are taking the pitch.

"We wanted to create games that were free, fun, competitive, and it's just low barrier soccer that took the money out of the equation," said Jon Cross, co-founder of Kennedy Park Football Club.

For more than a year, Cross and his co-founder Hany Ramadan have been hosting free pick-up soccer games at Kennedy Park, in one of Portland's most diverse neighborhoods.

"Kids from war-torn countries come here, kids from low-income families come here, and they take it as competitive as they can," said Mustasir Ahmed, a Deering High School senior, and Kennedy Park FC player.

"Seeing everyone like me, or completely different, it's just one thing, we all love soccer," said Ahmed.

Ramadan and Cross have modeled Kennedy Park FC after seeing a local club host similar pick-up matches while they were traveling to California as part of Darfur United.

Now, they're looking to host high-level soccer as much as possible, and at the same time, it's helping foster community among players of all backgrounds.

"My closest friends are the people I play soccer with," said another regular to KPFC, and a soon-to-be soccer player at Thomas College, Mustafa Najm.

"Soccer has a way of organically creating relationships with people from different backgrounds. We don't come out in the front and say that's what we're trying to do, but soccer just has a way of creating conversations," said Cross.

Cross says every week, anywhere from a dozen to 50 players come that to the park to play, and do so at a high level.

Recently, regular player Iessa Ramadan signed a professional contract to play with CD Castellon in Spain, which is the country's 2nd division.

Cross hopes more players can develop the skills they need to be signed by major clubs too, but notes Ramadan skills came long before he started playing with Kennedy Park FC.

"Whatever it may be, get them to the next level," said Cross.

Businesses in the area are starting to show major support for the community club too. Local brewery the Portland Zoo has named one of its latest beers the Kennedy Park Pilsner, to honor the club.

Many of the Breweries surrounding Kennedy Park, including the Portland Zoo, Goodfire Brewing, Austin Street Brewing, Rising Tide, and Bissell Brothers, participated in the 'Battle of the Brewers.'

That event was co-hosted by the USL to Portland movement, which is looking to bring a USL League one team to Portland and has been a fierce supporter of KPFC since its inception.

That tournament helped raise more than $9,000 for the club to go towards equipment, field space, and more, all to help provide free soccer and training to those in the community.

"Anybody that's bringing a community together is important, and to add diversity within that community is just something that you want to be a part of," said Mark Miller, co-owner of the Portland Zoo.

Miller says many of the players also come to his brewery following games, and his bar has begun to get a reputation as a soccer bar.

For Cross, he hopes he's able to continue engaging the community and providing free soccer through Kennedy Park FC. The team plays weekly, however, there isn't a set date each week, rather when the weather is expected to be best. Team leaders let players know when pick-up will be happening through their Instagram page.