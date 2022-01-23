Gonzaga bars John Stockton from attending basketball games over refusal to wear mask

Stockton is not allowed in currently due to his refusal to wear a mask.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga point guard and NBA legend John Stockton is currently not allowed to attend games at his alma mater after refusing to wear a mask, his son David confirmed to KREM on Sunday. The last time KREM saw John Stockton in The Kennel was the BYU game on January 13. He was not wearing a mask.

It has been well documented on social media all season long that Stockton was not wearing his mask in The Kennel and several fans said they had complained to Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford about Stockton’s lack of a mask.

“So if the vaccine works, why do you care if I was vaccinated or not? If the mask works, why do you care whether I’m masked or not?” said Stockton on the Did Not Play Coach’s Decision Podcast a week and a half ago.

Gonzaga has a policy at home games that fans either need to show vaccine cards or show a negative test within 72 hours to get in, and all fans must wear masks while at games. Recently, they eliminated all concession sales at games to promote fans wearing masks at games instead of eating or drinking. They also became more proactive about enforcing the mask mandate.

Stockton has said publicly he will not take the vaccine and stated on the Did Not Play Coach’s Decision Podcast that if his children told him he had to get the vaccine to see his grandkids, he would still not get vaccinated. He also is vehemently against vaccine mandates.