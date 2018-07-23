FALMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- John LeMieux lost his leg to cancer, but it couldn't take away his competitive spirit. For the second year, he's out on the golf course sinking putts and connecting able-bodied players with amputees.

Falmouth County Club is the home of this year's Maine Amputee Open, which begins Tuesday and features golfers of all abilities from all over the country. On Monday, an 18-hole scramble was held to get participants on the links and connecting.

The events raise money for the Amputee Association of Maine. LeMieux dedicates countless hours to the non-profit because he knows first hand that there's not much outside support given to families and individuals after they lose a limb.

"There are several Prosthetists, choose one you like, and good luck. And that's it," says LeMieux. "It's not a lot more nuanced than that, and it really should be. This is a life changing event and it changes the way you go through the world emotionally. It changes the way your family goes through the world. What we want to do is raise awareness of the whole process."

That's something 17-year-old Alex Ruiz is happy to help with. He lost his leg after a football injury and received his prosthetic just two weeks ago. He's visiting family in Brunswick, and chose to spend some time competing.

"Everyone still has that competitive edge," says Ruiz. "It's cool to see people still have that desire to play and compete and have a fun, friendly competition."

The 2nd annual Maine amputee open begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.

