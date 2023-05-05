Rickie Fowler picks up snake with club at Wells Fargo Championship

This wasn't Fowler's first encounter with a reptile during a PGA Tour event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the spectators with the best vantage point for the Wells Fargo Championship was a snake that was greeted by competitor Rickie Fowler.

While making his way through the competition at Quail Hollow, Fowler hit a ball into a water hazard during the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

As he went to retrieve his ball, Fowler spotted a snake in the rock-lined area near the water. Once he saw the snake, he did the entirely sane act of lifting up the reptile with his golf club.

The snake was not so friendly, though, and slithered off back into the penalty area.

Rickie Fowler the ... snake charmer?!



No fear with a wedge from @RickieFowler 🐍 pic.twitter.com/nJLwQhsE5J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 6, 2023

Earlier this month, North Carolina wildlife officials warned that warmer temperatures will spur an increase in snake sightings.

It's unclear which snake Fowler encountered on Saturday, but the Carolinas are home to six species of venomous snakes, including copperheads, cottonmouths, and three types of rattlesnakes.

This isn't the first time Fowler has had a meeting with wildlife during a PGA event. During the 2017 Zurich Classic, Fowler tapped an alligator that was sitting close to the course. The alligator scurried off into the water after the contact.

Fowler finished the Wells Fargo Championship tied for 14th place by shooting 8 under par, 11 strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.