PORTLAND, Maine — For the first time in more than two decades, the PGA's development tour is returning to Maine.

Starting in 2020, the Korn Ferry Tour will bring professional talent to Falmouth Country Club. The "Live and Work in Maine" Open will run from June 8-14. 156 players will compete for a $600,000 purse.

The last time a PGA event like this was held in Maine was in the early nineties.

Organizers say this new partnership will not only boost the local economy, but it just might inspire some of our youngest golfers.

"Kids today have a lot of access to a lot of information on the internet, but there is nothing like being there in person, actually seeing the golfers, actually seeing them hit a shot on the driving range," says Maine native and professional golf analyst Peter Kostis.

"Our tournaments are truly a celebration of community," says Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin. "With Live and Work in Maine and Shamrock Sports mobilizing local businesses and so many key partners, we really look forward to a tournament that this region can be proud of."

The Korn Ferry tour event will happen annually at Falmouth Country Club through 2024.