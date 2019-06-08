BAR HARBOR, Maine — Five-time golf major champion Phil Mickelson is in Maine, or recently was, to take in Acadia National Park's incredible beauty.

Mickelson, or "Lefty," on Tuesday shared to Twitter and Instagram a pair of photos of himself hiking Acadia's Precipice Trail.

"I hiked the Precipice Trail at Acadia National [Park] and wanted to share that it is one of the coolest things I’ve done," Mickelson wrote. "Hard to explain the beauty and challenge of this amazing trail."

Lefty did refer to Acadia as a "national forest," not "national park," but we'll let it slide since the park's certainly full of trees. Oxford County is home to Maine's only "national forest," the White Mountain National Forest.

The comment section on Instagram was flooded with compliments on Mickelson's calves and recommendations for the area.

"Hiking in vans instead of athletic shoes so you can get a better calf workout... genius level training," said one. "With those calves, the world is your playground," another replied. "No challenge with those calves," a third said.

"Go check out beals lobster pound after and get a lobster roll," said one person, referring Lefty to Beal's Lobster Pier in Southwest Harbor.

"Don't miss Bee Hive trail and a sunset from Cadillac Mtn," commented another, recommending he check out Acadia's other popular sites.

Mickelson has won three Masters titles – 2004, 2006, 2010 – a PGA Championship from 2005 and an Open Championship from 2013.

He's currently ranked No. 30 in the world.