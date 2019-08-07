PORTLAND, Maine — Kellen Adickes will be tee off at Portland Country Club at 8:58 a.m. during Tuesday's 100th Maine Amateur Championship. He typically plays in tournaments with golfers his own age.

“They’re thinking I’m one of, if not, the youngest person to play in the Maine Amateur," said Adickes. "I am playing against adults. I’m not used to playing against adults. I’m usually in kid tournaments.”

Adickes is 12 years old, but as a maturing amateur, he is no stranger to winning, but his goal this week is to make the cut.

"Make the top 40 so I don’t have to qualify again next year,” Adickes said while smiling. "I have a bunch of people expecting me to do good, so I am just going to go out there and execute my normal game. Stay in my own world, I guess you can call it.”

NCM

Adickes says his grandfather introduced him to the sport. He started practicing at 4 years old.

"I just want to thank my dad for helping me every way that he can, my grandfather... everyone who has helped me to get to where I am right now. I just thank them deeply.”

At 108 pounds, Adickes is a scratch handicap. He believes if he hits the right spots, he might be able to score a low round.

If you are interested in following Kellen or other competitors, scoring will be posted online for 100th Maine Amateur Championship.