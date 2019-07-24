SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Maine-based company Gifford's Ice Cream is the newest partner of the New England Patriots, and it's a match made in sugar heaven.

Gifford's knows the recipe for success when working with a sports team -- the company already pumps out "Power Play Fudge" for the Bruins. So, Vice President of Sales J.C. Gifford decided to send an email to the Pats about getting into the ice cream biz together.

"I reached out one Monday, had a call on Tuesday, and seven days later, we had a deal," says Gifford.

Gifford's has kicked production into high gear in hopes of getting the new flavor packaged and delivered by the beginning of the regular season. Until then, the ingredients remain a family secret.

NEWS CENTER Maine is told Tom Brady's famous avocado ice cream recipe is not being used as the base for the new flavor. What's not known is whether TB12's least favorite fruit will be thrown in the mix.

"Will there be strawberries in it? That I can't tell you," says Gifford.

If anyone can get Tom Brady to drop his diet and pick up a strawberry addiction, it's Gifford's.

"Ice cream doesn't have any calories -- not on any day that ends in 'y,'" says Gifford jokingly.

The Gifford's ice cream team is confident they've got a winner fit for a championship franchise.

Gifford's new Patriots flavor, as well as a few others, will be available at concession stands in Gillette Stadium this season.