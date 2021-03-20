Gifford’s, Celtics team up on a new ice cream flavor

Full Court Pretz is one of the new flavors of the 2021 season for Gifford’s and the official flavor of the Boston Celtics.

BANGOR, Maine — Although it didn’t feel like it on Friday, it was the unofficial start of spring for many Mainers as Gifford’s opened its five ice cream stands around Maine.

The Bangor location had a line right when it opened at noon and customers flowed in all afternoon. It definitely wasn’t ideal ice cream weather, but the staff wasn’t surprised at how busy they were.

“I don’t think it’s anything out of the ordinary. I know a few years back we had a good snowstorm when we were just starting to open, and we still had people trickling in,” Manager Kaylee Sanderson said.

“It’s kind of like rain in the summer. It doesn’t seem like it’s the best weather for ice cream, but people still show up and we’re very thankful that they do.”

Sanderson, Lauren Holyoke, and Brooke O’Connor were working the early shift Friday. The Bangor natives have worked at the local stand for years and can’t wait for that first scoop of the spring.

“Yeah, I’ve been waiting all winter to come back,” O’Connor said.

The setup this year was like years past. The three set up the menu boards and organized the back room before the first customer of the year showed up. Like last year, COVID-19 guidelines will be a key feature at the Bangor location and the four others across Maine.

Gifford’s rolls out new flavors most seasons, but there is a new flavor that comes with a new partnership. The Full Quart Pretz is now the official flavor of the Boston Celtics.

“This is our first partnership in the ice cream world. Long overdue but couldn’t have picked a better partner,” Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ted Dalton said.

The iconic Maine company is no stranger to partnering with professional sports teams. The Boston Bruins and New England Patriots have their own flavors. But this deal is new for the 17-time NBA Champions.

Dalton said the Celtics will start a video series, in-arena product sampling, and more product advertising starting next season.

The Celtics bought the Maine Red Claws, the team’s G-League affiliate, and Dalton said that connection will help the partnership grow the Gifford’s brand in its home state. The Red Claws play at the Expo in Portland.

This year, Gifford's is celebrating its 40th anniversary at the original stand in Skowhegan. The company is also celebrating 30 years at its Waterville location.

Hopefully, the Gifford’s partnership brings the Celtics some luck. Boston has lost three of its last four games but plays Friday night.