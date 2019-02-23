BANGOR, Maine — The Cross Insurance Center was rocking as the George Stevens Academy Eagles and the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx went into overtime. The two teams, tied at 36, needed four extra minutes to determine a winner and to see who would move on to the class C regional final.

"We felt really comfortable going into overtime because the whole game we didn't play good offensively, and we knew that if we started playing good offensively that we would win it," said George Stevens Academy sophomore Andrew Szwez.

George Stevens Academy rallied in OT, only allowing three points. Andrew Szwez hit two crucial baskets and had 7 of the Eagle's 9 overtime points.

Szwez had 9 points in total on the night, and junior Caden Mattson added 11 points to help lead the Eagles over the Lynx by a final score of 45-39.

"It's great. The whole town of Blue Hill, the whole peninsula was here, so it was awesome to have all of the fans cheering us on," said Szwez.

George Stevens Academy will now face the Houlton High School Shiretowners in the class C regional final on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:35 p.m.