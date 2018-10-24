BOSTON, NEWSCENTER Maine -- For many baseball fans, Fenway Park is one of the most beautiful places they have ever been. Even those who don't know the game have to appreciate its well maintained surfaces, even if some are old by baseball standards.

"I think of it as Mecca," says Jensen Orewiler.

He's always loved the game. He played at Gardiner and St. Joseph's College where he majored in Sports Management. Mostly a bullpen catcher for the Monks, Orewiler began working on fields.

He went on to work at Boothbay Harbor Golf Club and a connection there got him a job at Fenway.

"The hours are long, but worth it," he said during a break from pulling the L. L. Bean tarp to get the field ready for Game 2 of the World Series.

He thinks it's wonderful to part of the crew at this iconic stadium, which some say, is the most beloved in baseball.

