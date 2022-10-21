Fundraiser held for new Bucksport skatepark

“People are really excited about the idea and are ready for the spring to come and for us to put it together!” Derek Cole, from the Bucksport Skate Committee, said.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Artists, skaters, and bikers came together to help benefit their community in Bucksport.

The Bucksport Skate Committee hosted an Art Show and Skate Jam to help raise funds for a community skate park.

Twelve local artists transformed 12 skateboard decks into pieces of art, which were all sold off in a silent auction while a small trick competition took place.

Organizers said a long-lasting concrete skate park can cost anywhere above $100,000, making fundraising necessary.

"There's a kid walking around town, teenagers, younger kids with skateboards in hand, riding on bikes, and it's just going to be a place for them to hang out, to ride, to do their thing. And we're really hoping that, additionally, just more of this will happen too. More events, programming, [and] things like that will occur when the park is ready to go," Derek Cole from the Bucksport Skate Committee said.

The first halfpipe sits on the future site, which was donated by the City of Bucksport.

Cole hopes that building the park bit by bit will draw some attention to the need for a skatepark in the town.

Anyone who would like to take part in helping make the Bucksport skatepark happen can follow the committee's Facebook page or bring returnables to the Family Bottle Barn in Bucksport with little on it that says, "Bucksport skatepark."