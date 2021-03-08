From Maine Little League to the World stage

The 12U Ararat Little League team will head down to Florida this week to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series.

TOPSHAM, Maine — During most nights this summer, 12 local baseball players spent a few hours hitting, catching, and throwing at a field in Topsham. Monday evening didn't look much different for the 12U Ararat Little League team as it prepared once again for a tournament scheduled for this weekend.

There was, however, a difference that night. Jon Hiltz's team was not getting ready for a normal round-robin or double-elimination tournament, it was preparing for the Cal Ripken World Series.

“You wake up as a ballplayer, put on the uniform, and the dream as a kid is going to a world series one day," Hiltz added.

His team was good all summer, so good that the boys only lost one game in the district, state, and regional tournament. Reaching regionals was a goal Hiltz set for his players.

“Let’s try to win a game, let’s try to make a little noise, and we obviously made a little bit of noise," he added. “They don’t get down, they battle back, they’re good kids, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Infielders and pitchers William Davis and Colby MacFawn both said they're excited for the trip down to Palm Beach Gardens. MacFawn did admit he isn't excited for the heat, but he's ready to show what this Maine team is made of.

“I think we’re going to have a good shot if we keep playing good baseball," he added. “And we’re going to hit some home runs.”

Davis said many of the boys started playing baseball together since they were nine years old. He added it's been a lot of fun to play with each other over the past two summers.

“It feels so good to represent my state, being the first team from Maine to go down to the world series," he added.

In fact, Ararat isn't the only Maine team making the trip down to Florida this week. Noble Little League based out of Berwick will also be on the tournament field. It will be the first time any team from Maine will play in this tournament.

Before the Ararat squad could say the word 'Florida,' it had to start fundraising. The cost of the trip is about $60,000 per team for each player and one parent or guardian to attend. The team hosted a car wash event on Saturday in Topsham to raise some of the money needed.

Hiltz added the community support of 'Ararat Nation' has been unimaginable as folks in the area have done all they could to send this local team to the tournament.

The community support was on full display during Monday's practice as the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation and Maine Freemasons (MMCF) presented a $15,000 check to the team to send them on their way to Florida.

“Mainers helping Mainers, that is what it’s all about," Susan Scacchi, Executive Director of the MMCF said in a release. "The Foundation and local Masons were happy to be able to help this great group of kids and their families. The community has really shown its support and we are happy to be able to assist in getting the team and a few of their “fans” down to Florida to watch the team if not win the Series at least have a lot of fun."

The Village Lodge in Bowdoinham, United Lodge in Brunswick, and Ancient York Lodge in Lisbon also contributed to the donation.

Hiltz said the team will travel down to Florida on Friday and the Cal Ripken World Series schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday. Despite the record, Hiltz said this summer has been more than just playing baseball.