Taco Bell's stolen base promotion returns for 10th World Series

COOPERSTOWN, New York — It's back!

The 2021 World Series starts in a little more than a week, which means free tacos for everyone in America when the first player steals a base in the fall classic.

The return of Taco Bell’s "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco." promotion kicks in with the first stolen base of the series. Fans of baseball, or just tacos, look forward to the annual October promotion with is now in its 10th year.

To mark the decade milestone this year, the first base stolen during the 2021 World Series will go to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, for display.

Once the first base is stolen in the World Series, Taco Bell will designate the base burglar as "America's Taco Hero" and give away a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos for everyone in America, while supplies last, on a specified date that will be shared at a later time.

"In Cooperstown, we tell the stories of the game on the field and baseball's impact on fans," said Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "This program has grown in popularity, and as it enters its tenth year we are thrilled that the hundreds of thousands of fans who will visit the Museum over the next year will be able to relive the exciting World Series moment this base represents."