Free skills videos help hockey players practice safely

With rink access limited for youth hockey athletes, two businesses team up to provide free videos so skills can remain sharp

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s hockey season in Maine, but the pandemic is limiting access to rinks and ice time for many youth athletes in the state.

Two business owners have collaborated to make sure skills remain sharp.

Casey Sprogis owns Beauty Unis, a customer jersey company started in 2019, and Terrance Wallin, a former Maine Mariner, and founder of Evolution Hockey Camps are pairing up to provide free skills videos on their social media platforms.

“We thought of the idea to help kids and players that are not currently on the ice in a different way." said Sprogis "[We are] trying to add value in a spot where the kids are not able to get on the ice.”

The first episode aired last week with nearly 25,000 people reached on Facebook. The two plan on making eight episodes in total.

“We try to keep them between and minute and three minutes and really just break down simple skills and simple drills in a way kids can go back to their driveway or frozen rink and work on those things,” said Wallin.

Visit Beauty Unis and Evolution Hockey Camps on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube for the latest video.