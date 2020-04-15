BOSTON, Massachusetts — Former World Series MVP Steve Pearce is retiring, saying he’s done playing after an injury-plagued season for the Boston Red Sox.

Pearce made the announcement Monday night on Boston radio station WEEI while it aired a replay of the 2018 World Series opener between the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The career journeyman homered and hit a three-run double in Game 4 of that matchup, then homered twice the next day as the Red Sox took title and he won the MVP. Pearce turned 37 on Monday.

He was hurt most of last season and didn’t play after May 31.

