Former UMaine hockey star Jimmy Howard retires from NHL

Former University of Maine hockey star Jimmy Howard announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL) on Thursday.

The goalie spent all 14 years of his professional career with the Detroit Red Wings after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.

"Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization, I've decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter," Howard told NHL.com. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I'm forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication."

Howard had an outstanding career for the Black Bears. He was named an All-American in 2004 and was also named to the Hockey East First Team. He was named Hockey East Top Goalie and Hockey East Most Valuable Player in 2004, as well as selected for the Hockey East All-Tournament Team. He led the black bears to a berth in the NCAA title Game that year against Minnesota. He was also named All-New England and team MVP that season.

Howard was inducted into the University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. According to the Hall of Fame, Howard holds NCAA Records for goals against average in a season at 1.19 in 2003-2004 and best save percentage with a .956 mark also in 2003-2004. He set a school record with 63 saves in a triple overtime victory against UMass in the 2004 Hockey East title game.

He holds UMaine men's hockey records for career shutouts with 15 and single season shutouts with six.

Professionally, the 36-year-old goalie was 246-196-70 with a 2.62 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 543 regular-season games (523 starts), and 21-26 with a 2.58 GAA, .918 save percentage and three shutouts in 48 Stanley Cup Playoff games (47 starts).

According to NHL.com, Howard ranks third in wins and fourth in shutouts in Red Wings history. He became an unrestricted free agent after last season, when he was 2-23-2 with a 4.20 GAA and .882 save percentage in 27 games.