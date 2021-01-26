Former Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson dies due to complications from COVID-19

Former Portland Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, according to Minor League Baseball.
Johnson, 64, was the first manager the Sea Dogs had after the team switched affiliations from the Florida Marlins to the Boston Red Sox in 2003. He managed the team for two seasons: 2003 and 2004. Within the Red Sox organization, he also served as manager of the Sarasota Red Sox and Pawtucket Red Sox, as well as first base coach for the Red Sox under Terry Francona (2010 and 2011). He registered 1,752 wins over 24 seasons as a minor league manager.
Johnson also managed teams in the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles organizations in his career. He most recently served as manager of the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, from 2012 to 2018. He was the winningest manager in Tides franchise history, amassing 491 victories over his seven seasons – the longest tenure of any Tides manager. He was also named the International League Manager of the Year after leading Norfolk to a division title in 2015.
According to Minor League Baseball, Johnson and his wife Daphne have five children – Savannah, Christopher, Christian, Cheyanne and Bridget. Johnson managed his son, Chris, with the Tides during the 2017 season.