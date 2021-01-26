Former Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson dies due to complications from COVID-19

Johnson managed three minor league teams within the Red Sox organization and served as the Red Sox first base coach under Terry Francona in 2010 and 2011.

Former Portland Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, according to Minor League Baseball.

Johnson, 64, was the first manager the Sea Dogs had after the team switched affiliations from the Florida Marlins to the Boston Red Sox in 2003. He managed the team for two seasons: 2003 and 2004. Within the Red Sox organization, he also served as manager of the Sarasota Red Sox and Pawtucket Red Sox, as well as first base coach for the Red Sox under Terry Francona (2010 and 2011). He registered 1,752 wins over 24 seasons as a minor league manager.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Sea Dogs manager Ron Johnson. Johnson served as our first manager as a @RedSox affiliate from 2003 to 2004. A remarkable man who will be greatly missed. The Sea Dogs extend our heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/X6dbx1MpV0 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) January 26, 2021

Johnson also managed teams in the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles organizations in his career. He most recently served as manager of the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate, from 2012 to 2018. He was the winningest manager in Tides franchise history, amassing 491 victories over his seven seasons – the longest tenure of any Tides manager. He was also named the International League Manager of the Year after leading Norfolk to a division title in 2015.