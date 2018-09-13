BRIGHTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former Maine Red Claws guard and current Celtics player Jabari Bird was arraigned in court on Monday after being arrested last Friday night following a domestic violence incident.
According to NBC Boston, Bird faces assault, battery, kiddnapping and strangulation charges. His bail has been set a $50,000 cash.
The prosecution says that 24-year-old Bird and his girlfriend got into a fight last Friday night, during which Bird strangled her multiple times. Bird's girlfriend was eventually able to escape in a friend's vehicle.
Bird played 20 games for the Maine Red Claws during the 2017-2018 season. He also participated in community outreach events, including reading to children at Biddeford Intermediate School.