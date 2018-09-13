BRIGHTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Former Maine Red Claws guard and current Celtics player Jabari Bird was arraigned in court on Monday after being arrested last Friday night following a domestic violence incident.

According to NBC Boston, Bird faces assault, battery, kiddnapping and strangulation charges. His bail has been set a $50,000 cash.

Prosecutor says Bird strangled his girlfriend multiple times, causing her to go unconscious at some points. When she came to, prosecution says Bird would begin strangling her again. She eventually fled in a friend’s car — Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) September 13, 2018

The prosecution says that 24-year-old Bird and his girlfriend got into a fight last Friday night, during which Bird strangled her multiple times. Bird's girlfriend was eventually able to escape in a friend's vehicle.

Bird played 20 games for the Maine Red Claws during the 2017-2018 season. He also participated in community outreach events, including reading to children at Biddeford Intermediate School.

