Former Patriots players teach kids about football in Bangor

The event was hosted by the New England Patriots Alumni Club, which plans to stop in Portland in July.

BANGOR, Maine — Some young athletes had a chance to learn tips from a group of former pro athletes in Bangor on Tuesday.

More than 300 kids between the ages of nine and 14 took to the field at Cameron Stadium for the Football For YOU youth football clinic hosted by the New England Patriots Alumni Club.

"We come up and hopefully show the kids the benefits of playing team sports, messaging them with the beauty of how wonderful football is and how that’s the vehicle in learning team and team sports," Peter Brock, former Patriots center and president of the New England Patriots Alumni Club, said.

Brock, former Patriots linebacker Ilia Jarostchuk, and others led kids through skills and drills while also covering some fundamentals during the half-day sports camp.

"There are six stations at this particular camp," Jarostchuk told NEWS CENTER Maine. " [Kids] will be able to participate in every position on the field no matter if they’re big or small and whether they think they’re going to be quarterbacks or offensive linemen.”

Jarostchuk added that the goal of the camp is for kids to get exercise outside and learn the basics of every position in football.

The New England Patriots Alumni Club has 10 other camps scheduled in New England this year. It will stop at Cheverus High School in Portland on Tuesday, July 26.

To register for the Portland camp, click here.

Other Football for YOU locations:

Foxboro, MA - Wednesday, June 22

Nashua, NH - Friday, June 24

Lynn, MA - Monday, June 27

Narragansett, RI - Tuesday, June 28

Manchester, NH - Saturday, July 9

Lowell, MA - Saturday, July 23

Worcester, MA - Wednesday, July 27

Lawrence, MA - Friday, July 29

Brockton, MA - Wednesday, August 24