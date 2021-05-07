Most recently, he is the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Major League Baseball manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing to be the next mayor of Stamford.

The 70-year-old Stamford native, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, made the announcement Friday on social media.

“It’s official! I’m seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT!” he wrote.

It's official! I'm seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) May 7, 2021

Valentine said he will run as an independent.

In a subsequent video, Valentine said it was with “great humility and perspective from a lifetime of service” that he asks for voters’ support.

“It’s been great to see Stamford grow the way it has grown over the years and I want to lead us into that new world that Stamford will be in the future,” he said.

Valentine – knowns as Bobby V – played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the California Angels, New York Mets and Seattle Mariners before hanging up his glove to manage. He went on to manage the Texas Rangers, Mets and the Boston Red Sox, as well as the Chiba Lotte Mariners of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Most recently, he is the athletic director at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT. He has also served as the Director of Public Safety & Health for the city of Stamford and an analyst on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

Valentine joins State Rep. Caroline Simmons (D) in trying to unseat incumbent Mayor David Martin, who is running for a third four-year term.

