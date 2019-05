BOSTON, Massachusetts — Andy Brickley is currently the Bruins' color analyst for NESN, but throughout his 13-year professional hockey career, he played for both the Bruins and the Maine Mariners.

Brickley fondly remembers his time in Portland.

Brickley retired from playing professional hockey in 1996. Shortly thereafter, he began his career in sportscasting.

He started reporting on Bruins radio before landing his first broadcasting job.