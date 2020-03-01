MAINE, USA — Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery has checked into rehab for alcohol abuse.

This news comes after the UMaine hockey legend was fired from his pro role last month.

“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it. Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further,” Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill said in a statement.

The Stars hired the University of Denver's Jim Montgomery as their coach in 2018.

“Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call. It was also the appropriate call. I let the team’s front office, staff and players down," Jim Montgomery said in a statement given to the Dallas Morning News.



"More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help," he continued. "I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone."



“Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time," Montgomery said.

"It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. Thanks, Monty," he ended the statement.

