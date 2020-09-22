Notre Dame pauses football program, postpones upcoming game after players test positive for COVID-19

The University of Notre Dame has notified the ACC and Wake Forest.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame paused the football program Tuesday after seven positive tests for COVID-19 came back after testing student-athletes.

The seven student-athletes are in isolation and close contacts are being identified. Combined with last week’s testing results, a total of 13 players are currently in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” said head football coach Brian Kelly. "We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”